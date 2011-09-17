PHOTOS: President Obama's No Good, Very Bad Week

After a summer of bad news and political gridlock, September isn’t shaping up to be much better for the Obama administration.



The president’s much anticipated jobs plan got a tepid response this week, even as Obama embarked on a campaign-style road trip to sell the plan to voters. Even members of his own party were lukewarm.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Obama’s poll numbers dropped to record lows and special election losses sent Democrats into a panic over their prospects for 2012.

And that was all by Tuesday. Here’s a look at the President’s grim week.

