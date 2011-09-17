PHOTOS: President Obama's No Good, Very Bad Week

After a summer of bad news and political gridlock, September isn’t shaping up to be much better for the Obama administration.
The president’s much anticipated jobs plan got a tepid response this week, even as Obama embarked on a campaign-style road trip to sell the plan to voters. Even members of his own party were lukewarm.
If that wasn’t bad enough, Obama’s poll numbers dropped to record lows and special election losses sent Democrats into a panic over their prospects for 2012.
And that was all by Tuesday. Here’s a look at the President’s grim week.
Then the White House staff messed up the jobs message; economic advisor Gene Sperling said Obama is open to breaking up the bill, campaign strategist David Axelrod said no way.
And Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he won't take it up until October after Obama asked him to pass it right away.
House Speaker John Boehner slammed the job in a speech at the Economic Club, and pledged to fight any tax increases.
Even some Democrats started to bail on Obama's jobs plan, saying they wanted to consider it in parts.
A Bloomberg poll found only 36% of Americans approve of Obama's job efforts. The president's approval rating is a dismal 45%.
Voters showed their discontent by delivering Democrats a routing in special elections Tuesday. The GOP's upset win in New York's 9th District was heralded as a referendum on Obama.
The Solyndra bankruptcy scandal escalated over accusations that the White House rushed its loan approval for political reasons. Congressional hearing Wednesday revealed the government missed a ton of red flags.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.