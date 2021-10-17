I went to TGI Fridays for the first time in years and I was pretty impressed by its menu, including its delicious new Beyond Meat vegan burger

I went TGI Fridays for the first time in years.

I went to a location in a shopping mall in the center of Leeds, northern England.

There were indications that a labor shortage was affecting the area. Source: Insider

I was struck by how dark the restaurant was when I walked inside.

It was mostly empty and very quiet, not surprising at 4 p.m. on a Sunday.

There were loads of America-inspired signs, photos, and objects …

… like a motorcycle …

… a framed graduation picture …

… and a New York Police Department insignia.

It had a lot of light-up signs. One said: “In here it’s always Friday.”

A staff member showed me to a table and asked if I wanted to order using a paper menu or with a QR code. Source: Insider

I chose a physical menu, which had a ton of choices.

The fact that there were chicken wings on the menu didn’t surprise me too much …

… but I had no clue that it served seafood, fajitas, and nachos, too.

I opted for its new To Vegan and Beyond Burger.

I’d accidentally dressed to match the red-and-black color scheme.

I was also surprised to see how many cocktails were on the menu. I’d always thought TGI Fridays was primarily a restaurant, but it had an impressive range of drinks.

As a non-drinker, it was great to have a choice of mocktails, too. The one I went to was called Strawberry Fields, which cost £4 (around $US5.40 ($AU7)). It was delicious and very sweet, but for that price I would have liked a little less ice and a little more drink.

It took about 20 mins for the food to arrive. It looked really good.

My burger included a Beyond Meat plant-based patty, grilled flat cap mushroom, smoked applewood vegan cheese, salad, and vegan mayo.

It came with fries and a truffle-and-garlic vegan aioli.

I think this was my first time trying a Beyond Meat patty, which I’d heard taste really meaty. I don’t like beef patties very much, so I thought I wouldn’t like it. But I actually really enjoyed the rich, juicy plant-based patty.

There was a lot of mayo in the burger, but overall it tasted great. My favorite part was definitely the pickled red onion – vinegary, with a bit of tang.

The fries were good, but the portion was on the smaller side.

Because of the mayo in the burger, it all became a little too rich, and I had to switch to using ketchup for my fries. I was impressed to see that the mayo Fridays serves on its tables was vegan.

My mom had the Fridays Glazed Burger, which had Monterey Jack and bacon smothered in Fridays’ Jack Daniels and chili glaze. She doesn’t usually order burgers, but she said this one was delicious.