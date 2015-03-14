TGI Fridays is using a viral sexual harassment video to advertise appetizers -- and people are outraged

Hayley Peterson
TGI Fridays videoTGI Fridays

TGI Fridays has parodied a viral video of a woman getting catcalled to advertise a new appetizer promotion and people are outraged.

The original video showed a woman walking around New York City for 10 hours and getting harassed by men on the street. 

In TGI Fridays’ version, the woman is replaced by appetizers — including a mozzarella stick in one scene and bruschetta in another — and men shout at the food, saying “Damn!” and “Nice!” and “How you doing?”

The ad, called #AppCalling, “isn’t meant to be taken seriously,” according to Mashable. It was made by Rob Bliss, the same person behind the original catcalling video.

“But, replacing women with fried food doesn’t make the ad any less uncomfortable, even if it is meant to be a joke,” writes Eater’s Khushbu Shah

Many people are offended by the ad. 

 The ad is promoting TGI Fridays’ new endless appetizers deal, which allows customers to order any number of appetizers for just $US10.

The chain had a similar deal last year. But last year’s promotion limited customers to one type of appetizer. This year, customers can choose a variety of starters. 

Watch the full ad here. 

