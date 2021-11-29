How TGI Fridays went from a singles bar to a diner in decline

TGI Fridays started as a singles bar in 1965 in New York City but with time became a family favorite.

The chain started closing restaurants after the 2008 financial crisis, but it still has over 700.

TGI Fridays is focusing on a new food-delivery strategy, and a UK franchise is bringing back the bar.

When founder Alan Stillman opened the first TGI Fridays in New York City’s Upper East Side in 1965, his aim was to meet a lot of single women. His timing was perfect, as the city was increasingly full of working women looking for a place to meet friends and pick up dates.

TGI Fridays rode the wave of sexual revolution and became a favorite among single people everywhere in the US as it expanded. But by the mid-1970s, the era of singles bars was coming to an end, and under the leadership of Daniel R. Scoggin, the chain evolved into a place where families could dine together.

By the early 2000s, TGI Fridays had expanded across the US and internationally as part of the hospitality group Carlson. But after the 2008 financial crisis, sales in the restaurant industry started dipping, and in the following decade, TGI Fridays closed more than 200 restaurants in the US. In 2020, plans to take the chain public were pulled as the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the restaurant industry.

But the recent focus on delivery and curbside pickup is helping the chain reinvent itself in the US. And in the UK, a franchise has launched a bar called 63rd+1st in a nod to Stillman’s first bar.