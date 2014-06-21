TGI Fridays Is Capitalising On The Food Truck Trend To Appeal To Millennials

TGI Fridays thinks it’s the ‘cool’ chain.

The all-American restaurant chain is now trying to capitalise on the food truck craze, and has created a travelling TGI Fridays vehicle to appeal to millennial customers, according to The Washington Post.

The Summer of Fridays Road Tour is already halfway done, but there are still plenty of cities on the list that can taste-test their “handcrafted” (I’m starting to forget what that means) meals and beverages.

The truck is hitting up a total of 20 cities from late May to late July that include foodie hotspots like New York, Atlanta, and D.C.

And their menu includes the brand’s slider hamburgers, Ahi Tuna crisps, potato skins, and Oreo ice cream sandwiches. They’re also serving drinks like Red Bull strawberry lemonade and peach sangria.

Their mission statement declares that they’re on the “hunt to discover and be inspired by the best of handcrafted America.” And they’re bringing a “tank full of curiosity to explore new places, meet new people, and devour new food and drink, all in the name of craft.”

They even provide a how-to on Instagramming your meals.

And according to The Washington Post, this is just another step the restaurant is taking to revamp their image to appeal to the youngsters. Recently, they have been working on improving their food quality and redecorating their shops.

The Post’s Jessica Contrera aptly summed up the campaign by saying it’s everything you want in a food truck while also being everything you’re trying to avoid: “a super-chain (with more than 900 locations), an expensive advertising campaign and standard American food.”

Sounds about right.

