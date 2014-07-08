Why TGI Fridays' Endless Appetizer Deal Isn't As Great As It Seems

TGI Fridays just announced a deal for “endless appetizers.”

The unlimited appetizer deal for just $US10 is a first for a major restaurant chain, according to USA Today.

But the bargain comes with a big caveat: you can only get refills of the same appetizer, such as potato skins, mozzarella sticks, or Tuscan Spinach Dip.

The deal is ideal for sharing with a big group.

But Fridays’ Chief Marketing Officer Brian Gies told USA Today that the chain discourages sharing appetizers, although he conceded that the guideline wouldn’t be enforced.

“At the end of the day, our servers aren’t policemen,” Gies said. “We’re not going to slap someone’s hand if they reach over and share someone else’s mozzarella sticks.”

The Fridays’ promo runs through August 24.

Casual-dining chains like Fridays and competitor Applebee’s have been struggling with competition from brands like Chipotle and Panera Bread.

