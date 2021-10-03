TGI Fridays says its burgers taste better if you eat them upside down. I put this to the test.

- TGI Fridays says its burgers taste better if eaten upside down.
- I tried it out, eating some of my burger the right way up and some upside down.
- In both cases it was very sticky and I ended up with burger sauce dripping down my hands.
The fast-casual chain said it’s because the bun that’s usually served on top of the burger patty is thicker. “So, flipping your burger means that there is more bread underneath to absorb the juices and flavours from the burger and toppings as you bite into it,” the company said. “It also means that your tongue meets the toppings first and the burger second.”
So in the end, I resorted to my tried and trusted technique: eating my burger with cutlery.
Some of my friends mock me for it, but whenever possible I eat food with a knife and fork, whether it’s pizza, a burger, or even a burrito.
Yes, it’s not how burgers are meant to be eaten, but if it means that more of the food goes in my mouth and less on the table or down my front then I’ll take it.
An important point is that TGI Fridays served the burger the right way round. Maybe if they’d served it upside down to begin with then, as they said, the juices from the patty would have soaked into the top bun more.
At the end of the day, I’m just going to stick to eating my burgers with cutlery whenever possible.