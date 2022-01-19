The TGA is investigating Facebook ads pushing unapproved RAT kits, as rapid test scalpers charge exorbitant resale prices

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test out of stock in Australia. Notice on the pharmacy window in New South Wales

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has responded to an explosion in the resale of rapid tests on Facebook and other online marketplaces.

In recent weeks reports of businesses and individuals selling tests at inflated prices have caught the attention of regulators including the ACCC.

The ACCC said on Monday online marketplaces including eBay, Kogan, Gumtree and Facebook had updated or introduced new sales policies to cover RATs.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) says it is investigating ‘alleged non-compliance’ with laws governing advertising of medical devices following reports Facebook ads are being used to push unapproved rapid tests to Australians.

It follows a raft of incidents where individuals and companies have offered rapid antigen tests (RATs) outside of normal channels or at wildly inflated prices.

On Monday, the ACCC said it was investigating several companies reportedly selling RATs at exorbitant prices, with one business reported for the sale of a single test for $100.

The highest prices had been identified on online marketplaces, one of which featured an advertisement of a test for over $1,000 each, the ACCC said.

This week, several reports have emerged showing Facebook Marketplace being used to advertise and sell rapid antigen tests amid a nationwide shortage, contrary to the company’s rules.

people circumventing Facebook Marketplace's prohibition on selling RATs pic.twitter.com/9pZpP31OMp — CAMERONWILSON presented by CRYPTO.COM (@cameronwilson) January 13, 2022

Now Facebook ads have emerged on the Australian site promoting unapproved rapid test kits, along with unboxed kits sold without instructions, according to reporting from Guardian Australia.

The uptick in tests appearing on the site has led to a warning from the regulator.

A TGA spokesperson told the Guardian it would investigate “alleged non-compliance and take appropriate compliance action, if required”.

“The advertising of rapid antigen tests, whether that’s through Facebook, an online marketplace such as eBay, or any other means, must comply with the Act, the Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code (Instrument) 2021 and the advertising requirements set out in the Therapeutic Goods (Restricted Representations – Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests) Permission 2022,” the TGA spokesperson said.

While Facebook has a policy prohibiting the sale of health-related products on its platform, along with rules around how companies can advertise medical products to users, screenshots of individuals and companies spruiking RATs have flooded social media in recent weeks.

Most recently Melbourne coffee roaster St Ali was called out for offering free tests to customers that spent a minimum of $159.99 with the company.

A coffee company stockpiling Rapid Antigen Tests and giving them free to customers who spend $159.99 is some next-level, Black Mirror shit.@st_ali #melbourne #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/ECxRoNOsqQ — Nicholas J. Johnson (@CountLustig) January 17, 2022

A candle company on Sydney’s North Shore experienced a similar backlash following a giveaway competition that included a free RAT.

The ACCC said on Monday online marketplaces including eBay, Kogan, Gumtree and Facebook had updated or introduced new sales policies to cover RATs.

While some platforms allow their retailers to sell tests, most are removing listings where individuals are seeking to resell tests, it said.

It follows weeks of conflict between business groups, unions and state and federal governments about the uneven distribution of rapid tests amid the current shortage, which has seen workers in essential industries like health and aged care unable to access tests.

Small business groups have also said they will not be able to absorb the cost of providing rapid antigen tests to workers and insist the federal government subsidise tests.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) on Monday said that once the country had a more reliable supply of RATs, it should be the responsibility of employers to provide free tests to employees who cannot work from home.

The union has warned of strike action in recent days amid reports employers were not fulfilling these obligations.