T-FIRE is a smartwatch made by Chinese company Tomoon Technology. The question is how the company can compete with major companies launching smartwatch products such as the Apple Watch, Pebble, Samsung Galaxy Gear and Sony Smart Watch 2.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and BON TV.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.