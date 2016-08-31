The star of Kanye West's new music video Teyana Taylor says she never works out

Tidal Teyana Taylor in ‘Fade.’

Teyana Taylor became an instant star after Kanye West premiered his new music video, “Fade,” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

In the racy video, Taylor wears a Flashdance-esque outfit (i.e. barely anything) and dances up a storm, her insanely fit body the center of attention.

Yet, in a new interview with Vogue, the 25-year-old singer and dancer insists that she doesn’t work out.

“You’re going to gag right now because I would really be lying to you if I told you that I worked out,” Taylor told Vogue. “I keep it really real, I don’t like to lie and say I work out, three, four times a week. All I do is dance.”

Of course, we all know dancing is, in fact, a form of working out. So, when Taylor says she doesn’t work out, we assume she just means that she doesn’t go to the gym.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Taylor and her husband Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Iman Shumpert.

To be fair, Taylor — who is engaged to Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Iman Shumpert and just gave birth to her daughter eight months ago — attributes her post-baby body solely to dancing and told Vogue that dance is “underrated” in the fitness world.

“Sometime this year, I want to make a DVD. For real. Most people are selfish — they’re trying to keep all their secrets to themselves. But I really want to do it to help out all of the ladies,” she said.

The singer, who is signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label, added that in addition to skipping the gym, she also doesn’t follow any strict diets.

“My diet sucks. I eat pizza, fried chicken, macaroni; I don’t eat vegetables. But I dance,” she said.

Check out the full interview here.

