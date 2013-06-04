Singapore Jails Sex-For-Grades Law Professor

Law professor Tey Tsun Hang, left, arrives at court in Singapore on June 3, 2013.

A law professor was sentenced to five months in jail in Singapore for obtaining sexual favours and gifts from a female student in exchange for better grades.



Former National University of Singapore (NUS) professor Tey Tsun Hang, 42, will also pay a penalty for the gifts he had received, Judge Tan Siong Thye ruled.

Tey, who is married with a daughter, was found guilty last Tuesday of six charges of corruption over his relationship with student Darinne Ko in 2010.

Local media reported that she is now 23 and working in a law firm.

After the verdict, the NUS announced that it had terminated Tey’s employment.

Dressed in a white shirt and black tie, Tey folded his arms and mumbled to himself as the judge read out the grounds for sentencing.

He was handcuffed and led away by police officers after the court session ended.

Judge Tan said Tey “chose to be corrupt” and “exploited” his student, obtaining sexual favours and receiving gifts that included tailored shirts and a limited-edition pen.

Ko got pregnant during their affair and paid for her own abortion, the judge said.

“The corrupt actions of the accused were premeditated and carried out on several occasions. He clearly and systematically took advantage of his student,” the judge said.

“As an educator, he was in a position of trust and responsibility. He belonged to a public body that provided tertiary education to the people of Singapore,” he added.

Defence lawyer Peter Low filed an appeal immediately and Tey was granted bail at Sg$150,000 (US$120,000).

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.