These Texts From Oscar Pistorius' Girlfriend Show Her Frustration And Fear

AP Photo/Ihsaan Haffejee, Pool Oscar Pistorius cries as he listens to evidence being given in court in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, March 24, 2014.

Text messages between South African Olympic track star Oscar Pistorious and Reeva Steenkamp, the girlfriend he shot on Valentine’s Day 2013, show a contentious relationship, CNN reports.

The texts suggest Steenkamp was scared of Pistorius, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering her and claims he shot her through a bathroom door because he believed she was an intruder.

During testimony Monday, Police captain Francois Moller revealed the texts from Steenkamp’s phone, primarily sent through messaging service WhatsApp.

Moller said there 343 pages of messages between Pistorious and Steenkamp, according to Alex Crawford, who is covering the trial for Sky News. While he testified that 90% of those messages indicate a loving relationship, he said the other 10% however depict a jealous and critical Pistorious.

Crawford has been live-tweeting the trial all morning. Here a few of the most revealing messages that she tweeted:

