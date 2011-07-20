The City Of Philadelphia Is About To Start Fining People $120 For Texting While Walking

Photo: ed yourdon via flickr

Philadelphia is about to expand its recent “Give Respect, Get Respect” campaign, aimed at getting everyone on the road to play nice and pay attention, to include people that text while walking.According to Time’s Techland, the program’s resulted largely in warnings being handed out to drivers that drift into bike lanes and cyclists that fail to yield, but that’s about to change (via CNET).



So starting next month, fines of up to $120 will be levied against bicyclists “riding on the sidewalk or running red lights” and “drivers who don’t respect the bike lanes,” says CBS Philly. But the crown jewel in this plan? “Pedestrians who text while they walk without looking ahead will also be targeted.”

Look around the next time you’re in a big city and notice how many people are looking at their phones, blissfully unaware of their surroundings. Then imagine each of them getting a $120 ticket. Philadelphia will surely be able to pave its streets in gold and its bike lanes in platinum.

The city is using grant money to cover the cost of enforcement and hopes to increase safety by keeping people from walking into poles and falling into holes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.