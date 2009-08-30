Texting While Driving Gets 15 Years In Utah

Nicholas Carlson
  • Italy investigates Google after local media complains [WSJ]
  • Texting while driving will get you 15 years in Utah [NYT]
  • Ex-Googler Chris Sacca launches $5 million angel fund [TechCrunch]
  • Google co-founder, wife donate $500,000 to Creative Commons [CNET]
  • Can GameStop survive? [IndustryGamers]
  • Kurt Cobain is back — in a video game [AdFreak]
  • Watch a MLB game on your iPhone for $1 [MediaMemo]
  • “Reading Rainbow” goes off the air [TV by the Numbers]
  • The “Reading Rainbow” theme [YouTube]
  • CBS says it’s sold 65% of the Super Bowl already [TV by the Numbers]

Photo: Josiah Mackenzie

