Texting While Driving Gets 15 Years In Utah

- Italy investigates Google after local media complains [WSJ]
- Texting while driving will get you 15 years in Utah [NYT]
- Ex-Googler Chris Sacca launches $5 million angel fund [TechCrunch]
- Google co-founder, wife donate $500,000 to Creative Commons [CNET]
- Can GameStop survive? [IndustryGamers]
- Kurt Cobain is back — in a video game [AdFreak]
- Watch a MLB game on your iPhone for $1 [MediaMemo]
- “Reading Rainbow” goes off the air [TV by the Numbers]
- The “Reading Rainbow” theme [YouTube]
- CBS says it’s sold 65% of the Super Bowl already [TV by the Numbers]
Photo: Josiah Mackenzie
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.