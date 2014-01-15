Footage Of A Car Crash Caused By Texting And Driving Was Caught On A Dashcam

If you need proof that texting and driving can be dangerous, take a look at this footage of a crash caught on a dashcam, which “The Today Show” featured this morning.

The Florida driver was cited by police for careless driving. The driver admitted to texting while driving after crawling out of the car to safety.

You can see the car swerve across lanes, and then eventually flip.

It inspired “The Today Show” to ask a question: If you were in a car with a driver who was texting, would you speak up?

You can watch the full video of the crash below:

