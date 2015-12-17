Here's the full text of the email hoax that shut down all of Los Angeles' schools for a day

David McNew/Getty Images Police converge on Edward R. Roybal Learning Center as all Los Angeles city school are shut down after receiving a threat on December 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

On Tuesday, threats of violence were called into the two largest schooldistricts in the nation — New York and Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) responded by closing every school in the district, while New York assessed the threat and found it to be “non credible.” The threat has since been deemed a hoax.

On Wednesday, ABC 7 and KTLA 5 both published the emailed threat in full, which claimed to be from a former student of a LAUSD high school and devout Muslim who experienced bullying while there.

“You see, my last 4 years here at one of the district high schools has been absolute hell,” the email read. “Pure, unmitigated, agony. The bullying, the loneliness, the rejection… it is never-ending. And for what? Just because I’m ‘different’?”

The author of the threat claimed to be working in collaboration with a local jihadist cell, and said they planted pressure cooker bombs at several schools. In addition, the email said they would use Kalashnikov rifles, Glock 18 Machine pistols, grenades, and nerve gas in the attack.

The email ending encouraged the LAUSD to pray to Allah. However, Allah was written with a lowercase “a.” “It is time to pray to allah, as this may be your last day,” the email read.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Police Commissioner William Bratton cited this error as a reason the threat was not credible. The threat to New York schools is said to be identical to LA’s except for the name of the city and number of people participating in the terrorism threat.

Read below to see the full text of the email threat to the LAUSD:

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: I am emailing you to inform you of the happenings on Tuesday, 12/15/15. Something big is going down. Something very big. It will make national headlines. Perhaps, even international ones. You see, my last 4 years here at one of the district high schools has been absolute hell. Pure, unmitigated, agony. The bullying, the loneliness, the rejection… it is never-ending. And for what? Just because I’m ‘different’? No. No more. I am a devout Muslim, and was once against violence, but I have teamed up with a local jihadist cell as it is the only way I’ll be able to accomplish my massacre the correct way. I would not be able to do it alone. Me, and my 32 comrades, will die tomorrow in the name of Allah. Every school in the L.A. Unified district is being targeted. We have bombs hidden in lockers already at several schools. They are strategically placed and are meant to crumble the foundations of the very buildings that monger so much hate and discrimination. They are pressure cooker bombs, hidden in backpacks around the schools. They are loaded with 20 lbs. of gunpowder, for maximum damage. They will be detonated via Cell Phone. Not only are there bombs, but there are nerve gas agents set to go off at a specific time: during lunch hour. To top it off, my brothers in Allah and I have Kalashnikov rifles, Glock 18 Machine pistols, and multiple handheld grenades. The students at every school in the L.A. Unified district will be massacred, mercilessly. And there is nothing you can do to stop it. If you do end up trying to, by perhaps, beefing up security, or cancelling classes for the day, it won’t matter. Your security will not be able to stop us. We are an army of Allah. If you cancel classes, the bombings will take place regardless, and we will bring our guns to the streets and offices of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Bakersfield, and San Diego. I wish you the best luck. It is time to pray to allah, as this may be your last day.

