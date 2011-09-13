TEXT: Obama's Jobs Plan

President Barack Obama just sent his 155-page jobs plan to Congress.
Some highlights:
- The over $400 billion in tax increases would not take effect until 2013
- Over $6 billion is included for rail investment
- States could not reallocate funds to close budget deficits
- Requirement that money for hiring be spent by the end of 2013.
- Would create seven-member American Infrastructure Financing Authority. Members appointed by the president, thoguh s/he could not appoint more than four from the same party.
Here’s the 41-page, section-by-section summary
Here is Obama’s letter to Congress accompanying the plan:
And here is the full 155-page legislative text:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.