TEXT: Obama's Jobs Plan

President Barack Obama just sent his 155-page jobs plan to Congress.



Some highlights:

The over $400 billion in tax increases would not take effect until 2013

Over $6 billion is included for rail investment

States could not reallocate funds to close budget deficits

Requirement that money for hiring be spent by the end of 2013.

Would create seven-member American Infrastructure Financing Authority. Members appointed by the president, thoguh s/he could not appoint more than four from the same party.

Here’s the 41-page, section-by-section summary



Here is Obama’s letter to Congress accompanying the plan:



And here is the full 155-page legislative text:



