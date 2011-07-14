This Smoke Alarm Sends You A Text Message When Your House Is Burning Down

Photo: Dylan Love
The FireText is a smoke detector that sends you and up to three other recipients a text message when it goes off.The manufacturer’s website boasts that the device requires only a four-step setup and that it’s easy to install.
We’re impressed — if you’re nearby when you get a warning text from the device, you might be able to salvage items that would have otherwise gone scorched.
Talk about your better mousetrap.
