This Smoke Alarm Sends You A Text Message When Your House Is Burning Down

Photo: Dylan Love

The FireText is a smoke detector that sends you and up to three other recipients a text message when it goes off.The manufacturer’s website boasts that the device requires only a four-step setup and that it’s easy to install.



We’re impressed — if you’re nearby when you get a warning text from the device, you might be able to salvage items that would have otherwise gone scorched.

Talk about your better mousetrap.

