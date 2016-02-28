Avoid these 5 mistakes when texting someone you want to date

Comedian Aziz Ansari teamed up with sociologist and author Eric Klinenberg to write “Modern Romance,” an in-depth investigation into the reality of what it’s like to date and look for love in the digital era.

Since so much communication occurs through text messaging, we asked Klinenberg — who interviewed hundreds of people in focus groups for the book — what he found to be some of the biggest mistakes people make when texting someone they’re interested in dating.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.