NEW LEAK: Copenhagen Agreement Will Give Power To Rich Nations And Screw The UN

Developing countries “reacted furiously” when leaked documents shared by a Danish text message reveled that world leaders will be asked to sign an agreement giving more power to wealthy countries and less negotiating authority to the U.N., The Guardian reports.



The document is also being interpreted by developing countries as setting unequal limits on per capita carbon emissions for developed and developing countries in 2050; meaning that people in rich countries would be permitted to emit nearly twice as much under the proposals.

…

The draft hands effective control of climate change finance to the World Bank; would abandon the Kyoto protocol – the only legally binding treaty that the world has on emissions reductions; and would make any money to help poor countries adapt to climate change dependent on them taking a range of actions.

Continue reading here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.