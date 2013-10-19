Etsy's Product Manager Was Out On A Date When His Wife Got This Hilarious Accidental Text From The Babysitter

Ever send an email, instant message, or text to the wrong person?

It’s mortifying.

Ever been that wrong person?

It can be pretty dang funny.

Earlier this week, Etsy product designer Aaron Moodie’s wife, Maryanne got just such a text message.

The Moodies were out and Maryanne’s phone went off with a text message from their babysitter.

Read it below.

Then ask yourself: Did this babysitter realise what she’d done before or after writing “But they seem so nice”?

My bet is on before. Clever.

So our babysitter tonight accidentally messaged Maryanne instead of her friend … pic.twitter.com/FvLNfhHYBl

— Aaron Moodie (@aaronmoodie) October 18, 2013

