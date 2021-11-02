A Texas woman pointed a loaded gun at a 7-year-old child trick-or-treating outside her house, sheriffs say

A Texas woman pointed a loaded gun at a 7-year-old child trick-or-treating outside her house, according to local sheriffs.

A Texas woman pointed a loaded gun at a 7-year-old child trick-or-treating outside her house on Sunday, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriffs said Monica Ann Bradford yelled at children who were walking outside her house in Buda, a small town near Austin.

Bradford then left her home and pointed a loaded weapon at a child, authorities said.

The 35-year-old woman was taken into custody at around 7:20 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

Her bond was set at $US10,000 ($AU13,272) and she was released on Monday, according to county jail records. A follow-up court date has not been set in the case yet, according to Hays county court records.