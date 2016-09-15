You'll soon be able to get cookie fries and deep-fried hash browns at this Walmart

State Fair of Texas Issac Rousso’s Cookie Fries were named Most Creative at this years’ Big Tex Awards at the State Fair.

A Walmart in Plano, Texas is about to become a destination for bizarre, deep-fried foods.

State Fair Treats will open next week, serving items inspired by State Fair favourites such as cookie fries, funnel cake fries, and deep-fried hash browns stuffed with bacon and cheddar cheese, reports the Dallas News.

The restaurant — which replaced a McDonald’s previously located in the Walmart — is the brainchild of Issac Rousso, a restaurateur who has established himself as a State Fair champion. Rousso’s past State Fair hits, which will serve as menu inspiration for the Walmart location, include the Smoky Bacon Margarita, Deep Fried Cuban Roll, and Fried Pop Tart.



“Walmart was looking for a creative new food concept to energize high-profile locations,” Rousso told Dallas News. “They loved the idea of finding someone who was able to take an idea and constantly create something fresh and innovative.”

While many Walmart locations around the US have long rented space to local franchises, such as Subway or McDonald’s, it is less common to see original concepts like State Fair Treats.

State Fair of Texas Rousso’s Deep-Fried Cuban Roll won the Best Taste Big Tex Award in 2013.

Walmart will serve as the landlord, not an investor in State Fair Treats, according to the Dallas News. The hope is the restaurant will serve as another reason to visit the store.

Collaborations between retailers and restaurants are increasingly common, as retailers look for ways to improve in-store experience and boost traffic. Whole Foods is opening an outpost of the popular vegan concept By Chloe in a store in Los Angeles and investing in the gourmet sandwich chain Mendocino Farms. Last year, Urban Outfitters purchased a pizza chain and several fine-dining restaurants.

