2 more Trump supporters who took a private jet to Washington, DC, have been charged in the Capitol riot

United States District Court for the District of Columbia At left, Katherine Schwab (circled) with Jenna Ryan while travelling to Washington, DC, for a pro-Trump rally. At right, Jason Lee Hyland (circled) inside the Capitol.

One of the highest-profile arrests since the Capitol riot was that of Jenna Ryan, the Texas real-estate agent who took a private plane to Washington, DC, and brazenly posted on social media during the breach, including a picture of herself posing in front of a shattered Capitol window.

Now, two Texas real-estate agents who flew with Ryan â€” Jason Lee Hyland, 37, and Katherine Schwab, 32 â€” have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot.

They were arrested earlier this week â€” Schwab on Monday and Hyland the next day â€” and face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department.

Schwab and Hyland attended the pro-Trump rally before storming the Capitol, officials said.

United States District Court for the District of Columbia Hyland (circled) and four others near the private jet they used to fly to Washington, DC.

Schwab told authorities that the weekend before the rally she had posted on Facebook about plans to travel to Washington and asked whether any Trump supporters wanted to join her, her criminal complaint said.

She said that she and four other “patriots” flew to Washington the day before the rally and that she knew only Hyland, the complaint said. Two of those travellers weren’t identified.

Hyland told authorities that he had organised the private plane to Washington, his criminal complaint said.

The complaint said that on January 5, Hyland sent a message titled “Patriot flight” to the group that said: “Thanks for joining me to DC to stand up for America. This will be historic â€” no matter the outcome.”

United States District Court for the District of Columbia Schwab could be seen on surveillance footage entering the Capitol.

Schwab and Hyland told authorities that on the morning of January 6, they left their hotel early to attend the rally on the Ellipse.

Schwab said they had listened to speeches until about 10:30 a.m., when they walked toward the Capitol. But “nothing was happening at this time and it was very cold outside,” so Schwab, Hyland, Ryan, and another member of the group returned to their hotel, Schwab’s criminal complaint said.

At the hotel, Schwab said, they watched the news. When they heard that the Capitol had been breached, they decided to head there to “see what was going on,” the complaint said.

United States District Court for the District of Columbia Hyland.

This is where Hyland’s story slightly differs. His criminal complaint said he told authorities that before the group left the hotel, they didn’t know what was happening at the Capitol, only that there were a lot of people there.

Hyland and Schwab said they took an Uber back to the Capitol and joined the throngs entering the building.



Schwab said “she was pushed by the crowds” into the Capitol, while Hyland described a “funnel” of people entering the building while two Capitol Police officers held the doors open, the complaints said.

“Hyland asked if he could go inside, and one of the police officers said, ‘everyone else is,'” the complaint said.

United States District Court for the District of Columbia One of Ryan’s social-media posts from the riot.

Hyland said he was in the Capitol only “for a very short time” and left as soon as he heard a “loud bang, similar to a flash bang,” the complaint said. Schwab said she had asked for a police officer’s help in getting out of the building when the crowds started to crush her.

Schwab told authorities that Ryan’s social-media posts and footage from the Capitol were “very bad” and made the group look bad.

Ryan’s criminal complaint said that during a livestream Ryan could be seen entering the Capitol and heard saying: “We are going to f—ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter.”

The complaint said she had also posted a picture of herself posing in front of a shattered window at the Capitol, writing: “Window at The capital. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next…”

Both Schwab and Hyland have had their initial court hearings and were released from custody while they await trial, The Dallas Morning News reported.

WFAA, an ABC affiliate in Dallas, reported that Schwab was on house detention with orders not to leave the area and to avoid all contact with any other person who was involved in the riot.

The report said Hyland’s lawyers were trying to get his bond modified to allow Hyland and Schwab to speak to each other, as they were living together when the charges were filed.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Hyland’s real-estate licence is listed in state records as “inactive.” The agency where Schwab worked announced on Facebook on January 7 that she was no longer associated with it, according to WFAA.

So far, more than 230 people have been charged in connection with the riot.

