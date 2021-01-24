'Gondor has no king': Pro-Trump lawyer files a bizarre election lawsuit citing the imaginary kingdom in Lord of The Rings

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images Former President Donald Trump listens while participating in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) roundtable discussion in Sterling, Virginia, on February 2, 2018.

A Trump supporter filed a lawsuit making baseless claims of election fraud with the use of “Lord of the Rings” references.

Lawyer Paul Davis, who filed the suit, was fired earlier this month after he recorded himself storming the Capitol.

The suit explains how the fictional land of Gondor is missing its rightful kings and that a “stewardship” should be issued.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Texas lawyer, who was fired from his job after he recorded himself storming the US Capitol earlier this month, filed a lawsuit that presented baseless allegations of election fraud with the help of bizarre references to “Lord of the Rings.”

Trump supporter, Paul Davis, filed the lawsuit in the Waco Division of the Western District of Texas a day after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The 54-page suit was filed in the names of small conservative groups in the state, including Latinos for Trump and Blacks for Trump.

It makes several unusual requests and allegations, but mostly pushes baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump lost by over 7 million votes.



Read more:

10 huge hits to Trump’s business from the pandemic that may be permanent



The court filing gets outlandish when it starts to make references to the fictional land of Gondor in J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy classic “The Lord of the Rings.”

“Gondor has no king,” the lawsuit states, alongside a footnote which then goes on to explain the analogy.

Davis proposes for the court to issue a “state of stewardship,” which would mean that Congress and Biden should be temporarily supervised until Trump returns to take the “crown” of the kingdom.

“This analogy is applicable since there is now in Washington DC a group of individuals calling themselves the president, vice-president, and Congress who have no rightful claim to govern the American people,” the case states, according to the Guardian.

“Since only the rightful king could sit on the throne of Gondor, a steward was appointed to manage Gondor until the return of the King, known as ‘Aragorn’, occurred at the end of the story,” it continued.

Davis then goes on to ask the federal judge to act with “courage” and to “take a stand against tyranny,” according to Salon.

FIRED: PAUL DAVIS, an attorney in Texas, WAS an associate general counsel and director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance, a company based in Westlake, Texas. pic.twitter.com/YZZrO0vZ9b — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 16, 2021

‘Absurd legal arguments’

In the complaint, Davis also argues that every vote cast in the election was illegal, making the “entire 117th Congress illegitimate,” according to the lawsuit.

He asks the court to ban every sitting member of the House and Senates, all 50 governors, as well as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from ever holding elected office or voting in an election.

Adding to its wishlist, the complaint also requests that all actions of the new Congress â€” including certification of Biden’s win and the second impeachment of Former President Donal Trump â€” be invalidated.

The document has since been condemned by legal experts. Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a fellow at the Brennan Centre for Justice at the NYU School of Law, told Salon: “One thing that Americans learned during the post-election litigation is how little patience courts have for absurd legal arguments.”

“This legal effort to declare Congress illegitimate will be laughed out of court and could lead to sanctions for the lawyer bringing such a claim,” Torres-Spelliscy added.

Davis, who was an associate general counsel at a Texas insurance company, was fired earlier this month after posting Instagram videos of himself on the front lines of the January 6 Capitol riots.

In the complaint, the former lawyer also asks the court to protect him from being taken into custody for his actions during the insurrection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.