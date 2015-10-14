A Texas man recreated the Starship Enterprise in his home -- which you can buy for $1.27 million

ZillowYou’d never know this was hiding on the inside by the look of the home’s exterior.
A “Star Trek” super fanbuilt the most authentic Trekkie paradise this side of the Alpha Quadrant in a suburb of Houston, Texas.
And now he’s selling it.
Listed for $US1.27 million, the focal point of the 6,000-square-foot mansion is a cinema room decked out like the Starship Enterprise, down to the most minute detail.
“He’s always been interested in space travel, in being in the stars, and he decided that if there was no way to travel to the stars, he’d bring them here,” listing agent William Machupa said of the seller.
Keep scrolling for a tour of the unusual home with a completely ordinary façade.
It even includes pneumatic doors and a 100-plus-inch screen beneath a fake sky filled with fake stars.
David W. Payne
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.