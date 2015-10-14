A Texas man recreated the Starship Enterprise in his home -- which you can buy for $1.27 million

Zillow You’d never know this was hiding on the inside by the look of the home’s exterior.

A “Star Trek” super fanbuilt the most authentic Trekkie paradise this side of the Alpha Quadrant in a suburb of Houston, Texas.

And now he’s selling it.

Listed for $US1.27 million, the focal point of the 6,000-square-foot mansion is a cinema room decked out like the Starship Enterprise, down to the most minute detail.

“He’s always been interested in space travel, in being in the stars, and he decided that if there was no way to travel to the stars, he’d bring them here,” listing agent William Machupa said of the seller.

Keep scrolling for a tour of the unusual home with a completely ordinary façade.

This unassuming new construction home is actually one in a million. The four bedroom, four bathroom house has a huge kitchen and crisp new interiors. As you pass the lagoon-style indoor pool, a staircase beams you right into... A full reproduction of the USS Enterprise! The homeowner converted the room into a replica of the famous 'Star Trek' set. The seller dubbed it the 'USS Cyrus.' The details of the replication are stunning. David W. Payne It even includes pneumatic doors and a 100-plus-inch screen beneath a fake sky filled with fake stars. Blue lighting brings the sci-fi experience home, especially in the pod-style bunk beds. David W. Payne Even the bathroom, which has a Jacuzzi tub and a jetted shower, follows the theme. David W. Payne The fantasy doesn't stop at 'Star Trek.' The master bedroom is decorated like a medieval castle. The children's room layout is pretty cool, too.

