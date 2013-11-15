Texas Town Evacuated After Massive Pipeline Explosion

A Chevron natural gas pipeline has exploded in Milford, Texas, and the town has been evacuated, according to the Associated Press.

CBS in Dallas reports that a second pipeline nearby might also be in danger of exploding.

The flames can reportedly be seen for miles. Milford is about 50 miles south of Dallas. The town has a population of about 700, according to Reuters.

No injuries have been reported so far, according to CBS.

It appears the flames are rising from a drilling rig, FOX 4 reports.

NBC in Dallas reports that officials are letting the fire burn out. Roads within a one-mile radius of the explosion are closed.

Officials aren’t yet sure what caused the explosion.

Chevron issued this statement to NBC:

At approximately 9.30 a.m. (CST) today, there was an incident at a Chevron pipeline near Milford, Texas. Chevron has initiated its emergency response procedures and is currently responding to the incident. Chevron’s primary concern at this point is to ensure the safety of its employees and the surrounding community. As soon as there are further details, they will be made available.

Here are photos from the scene:

Pipeline Explosion in Milford appears to be contained to farm field. Watch live video: http://t.co/oZERgaexni pic.twitter.com/oZgeu7cPlH

— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 14, 2013

Gas pipeline explosion near Milford, Tx which is near Hillsboro. Happened at approx 10am. Evacuations @foxaustin pic.twitter.com/Lv3FdDualJ

— Jaime Ortiz (@J_R_Ortiz) November 14, 2013

