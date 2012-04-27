POLL: Texans Don't Like Rick Perry For Anything

There’s some bad news out today for former Republican presidential candidate and Texas governor Rick Perry, courtesy of a new poll conducted by Public Policy Polling.



Turns out the state of Texas doesn’t really like him all that much.

According to the new poll, only 19 per cent of Texans think Perry should run again for president.

And before you go thinking that’s because they want to keep him around as their governor, take a look at these numbers: Only 29 per cent of Lone Star staters believe Perry should run again for governor in 2014.

Still, that doesn’t mean Perry doesn’t have a shot at keeping the governorship. According to the same poll, 49 per cent of Republicans think he should run again.

Perry has remained relatively quiet since suspending his campaign for the White House in January, though he has dropped clues that he will seek reelection in 2014. According to the Texas Tribune, lobbyists and friends say Perry is telling associates he plans to run. And the governor did just urge all Republican candidates for state office to agree to his pledge to cut spending and oppose tax increase, a move that suggests he is attempting strengthen his political support.

Still, if he does hope to win an unprecedented fourth term, he’ll have to relive his gaffe-proned presidential campaign and some politically damning memories like these.

Other interesting facts from the PPP poll:

39 per cent of voters said Lyndon B. Johnson was the greatest president ever from Texas. George W. Bush got 22 per cent of the vote, while his father got 19 per cent.

Still, 44 per cent of Texans have an unfavorable opinion of the younger Bush — the highest unfavorable rating of the three.

60 per cent identify themselves as conservative, while only 25 per cent identify themselves as liberal. Another 25 per cent call themselves moderate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.