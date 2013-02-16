Texas Teen Sues Her Parents So She Can Keep Her Unborn Baby

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A 16-year-old in Texas who is nine weeks pregnant is asking a court to stop her parents from forcing her to have an abortion.The girl is claiming in court documents that her parents told her she had to have an abortion and took away her car and cell phone when she refused, KHOU.com reported Tuesday.



The teen’s lawsuit is full of allegations of parental abuse, including claims her mother “suggested that she might slip her an abortion pill through deception,” KPRC reported Thursday.

The girl is also reportedly claiming her father told her “he was going to force her to have an abortion and that the decision was his, end of story.”

The unnamed teenager is being represented by lawyers from the Texas centre for defence of Life, which is arguing her decision is protected under Roe v. Wade.

Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s historic decision granting women access to abortion services, does extend that right to minors, according to the Journal of Midwifery & Women’s Health.

“What Roe established, and the cases after that, was that a minor has an absolute right to make her choice,” the girl’s lawyer Stephen Casey told KPRC. “And what’s revealing is, a lot of times, when people say, I do want to make the choice, people are shocked when they want to choose to carry the baby.”

The girl’s father told the TV station he thinks someone forced his daughter to file the lawsuit and has denied all of the allegations of abuse.

