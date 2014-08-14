Texas Teen Builds Fort Inside A Wal-Mart And Lives There For Two Days

A teenager built a fort inside of a Wal-Mart store and stayed there until two days later when he was found by authorities.

The 14-year-old runaway built two campsites inside the Corsicana, Texas Wal-Mart, according to CBS Local. One was beyond boxes of strollers in the baby products aisle, while the other was behind a giant stack of paper towels and toilet paper.

The teen constructed a bed with materials found inside the store.

He stayed in the Wal-Mart for more than two days, living on stolen food and drinks inside. He even stole a fish from inside the store to keep as a pet.

Here’s a cart of stuff he allegedly pilfered from the store.

The teen avoided being caught by changing clothes several times and wearing a diaper to minimize bathroom trips, CBS reports.

The boy had a history of running away, according to the police department. He was found two days later when employees noticed a trail of trash.

A Wal-Mart spokesperson told Business Insider that the company is cooperating with authorities and hopes that the boy is safe.

Here’s the full report from CBS.

