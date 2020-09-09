Texas Tech University is investigating a video of a woman claiming to be infected with COVID-19 while at a house party

Texas Tech University A video of a woman saying she’s infected with COVID-19 while at a Texas Tech University house party is going viral on Twitter.

In the clip, the woman appears to say that she does “have COVID,” but that “the whole f—ing world has COVID.”

Taylor Smith, who posted the video on Twitter on Saturday, said she does not know the partygoer but alluded to her as a Texas Tech student.

It’s not clear how Smith knows this, however, and she didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A Texas Tech University representative told Insider that the dean’s office is looking into the matter and couldn’t confirm whether the person in the video is a student.

The video, which was originally posted on Snapchat and uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, shows a woman saying that she does “have COVID,” adding that “the whole f—ing world has COVID.”

The woman, who appears to be slurring her words and using expletives, then turned the camera around to show several other people partying in a backyard.

“All of these people have COVID,” she said.

What’s happening at Texas Tech. Side note, I do not know this girl but she was brave enough to post this for others to see! If you are selfish like this with no regards for others safety, fuck off! pic.twitter.com/8K3G85Zkxk — taylor smith (@tayylorcsmith) September 5, 2020

The video has more than 870,000 views on Twitter at the time of this story.

The woman who posted the video to Twitter, Taylor Smith, said in her tweet that she does not know the person who claimed to have the virus, but appeared to refer to her as a Texas Tech student.

Tagging Texas Tech University in a tweet replying to the video she had posted, Smith wrote: “How some of your students are acting.”

@TexasTech How some of your students are acting. — taylor smith (@tayylorcsmith) September 5, 2020

Smith did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment when asked for further details about the video, including how she knows the partygoer is a student at the university.

The Texas Tech University Dean of Students office said in a tweet that it was investigating the video, writing that “the matter is being addressed by the Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct.”

Chris Cook, the managing director of the university’s Office of Communications and Marketing, confirmed to Insider that the dean’s office was looking into the video. Cook said he could not elaborate further on the situation and could not confirm whether the person in the video was indeed a student.

We have received a report and are aware of a video related to COVID. The matter is being addressed by the Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct. — TTU Dean of Students (@TTUDeanStudents) September 7, 2020

According to the university’s website, which was last updated on Monday, 589 students are currently infected with the virus. In an update letter to the Texas Tech community on September 3, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said that contract tracing showed most positive test results came from social events that took place off-campus. Schovanec said that the active cases of the virus at Texas Tech made up roughly 1% of the university population.

Schovanec said in the letter that the “great majority” of students were following the university’s COVID-19 guidelines. The university’s guidelines, called the Texas Tech Commitment, ask students, faculty, and staff to follow social-distancing and sanitation procedures. The social-distancing protocol includes only meeting others in small group settings.

As colleges and universities nationwide have sought to begin the fall semester amid the pandemic, many have struggled to control students’ off-campus partying in an effort to keep virus cases low. In August, Syracuse University suspended 23 students for violating social-distancing guidelines.

Texas Tech’s campus is located in Lubbock, Texas, which has seen a stark rise in its COVID-19 rates since the university began classes on August 24, according to local news outlet Everything Lubbock. There are currently 2,563 active cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock, the city’s virtual dashboard reported.

