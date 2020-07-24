A Texas hospital is so overrun with coronavirus cases it will send the patients least likely to survive home to die

YouTube/KVEO The sign for Starr County Memorial Hospital.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dr. Jose Vasquez, the health authority for Starr County, said the county is creating guidelines to help health workers decide how to use resources on patients with the best chance of survival.

Vasquez added that a committee will decide which patients are most likely to die at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in the county, and will send them home.

“The situation is desperate,” he said Tuesday. “We cannot continue functioning in the Starr County Memorial Hospital nor in our county in the way that things are going. The numbers are staggering.”

Vasquez said that the county sends coronavirus patients daily to other parts of Texas and to other states, but that hospitals in both Texas and nearby states are now overwhelmed.

YouTube/KVEO A medical evacuation helicopter in Starr County, where coronavirus patients are being flown to other hospitals.

“There is nowhere to put these patients. The whole state of Texas and neighbouring states have no ICU beds to spare for us,” he said, according to Border Report.

The decision is reminiscent of the decisions made by doctors in Italy in March, when the country was being ravaged by the virus. and they said they had to choose who to save due to limited resources. Italy has since brought its outbreak under control.

Texas has become a coronavirus hotspot in recent weeks, with more than 331,000 cases and more than 4,700 deaths recorded.

Vasquez said that “We are going to have these committees reviewing each case.”

He added that, for some patients, “we believe they will be better taken care in the love of their own family and home rather than thousands of miles away dying alone,” CBS News reported.

Starr County had successfully fought the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.

But Vasquez noted that cases started to increase “in an exponential and alarming way” when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decided to reopen the state from late April, according to CBS News.

YouTube/KVEO Jose Vasquez of the Starr County Health Authority during an interview about the county’s coronavirus outbreak.

Joel Villarreal, the mayor of Rio Grande City, one of the cities in Starr County, said:”What we did here was a model for the rest of the nation to follow, but it was lost.”

Texas state data shows that the county, which has just over 64,000 residents, went from 642 coronavirus cases on July 1 to 1,519 cases on Thursday, July 23.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera issued an emergency stay-at-home order over the coronavirus on Wednesday. It said that people are “ordered to shelter-at-home in their residence” and that businesses are recommended and encouraged to suspend any activities that can’t be done curbside, as a drive-thru, or as take-out.

Vera also wrote on the county’s Facebook page on Thursday that the county was “seeing the results of socialisation during the 4th of July, vacations, and other social opportunities.”

“Unfortunately, Starr County Memorial Hospital has limited resources and our doctors are going to have to decide who receives treatment, and who is sent home to die by their loved ones,” he said. “This is what we did not want our community to experience.”

He urged people to stay home: “We can turn this around in two weeks. WE CAN DO IT. STAY HOME as much as possible. God bless you.”

