At Least Six People Shot And Killed Near Houston -- Police In Standoff With The Suspect

At least seven people were shot, six fatally, on Wednesday by a gunman who allegedly opened fire at a home in a subdivision in Spring, Texas, KTRK-TV is reporting.

The suspect is related to the victims, police told KPRC Houston. Four of the dead are children, according to AP.

When police responded to the scene where the bodies were discovered, deputies noticed a car fleeing the scene and gave chase. The chase concluded in a deadend of a cul-de-sac, where the suspect remains in his car as police have sealed off exits.

ABC 13 has a livestream of the police standoff, which is still underway.

The car is now pinned between two SWAT vehicles:

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

