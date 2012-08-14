Texas Shooter Used Facebook To Post Gun Pictures

Between May and June 2011, College Station shooter Thomas Caffall posted a handful of pictures of some pretty serious looking hardware.



Three people, including Constable Brian Bachmann, died yesterday when Caffall began shooting at police who were reportedly serving an eviction notice.

Caffall seemed to be an active Facebook user, using his profile page to post pictures of rifles, his Mosin Nagant and a Czech vz. 58, which is often confused with an AK, according to Caffall’s posting, first reported by BuzzFeed.

“Can’t wait to try it out on the range. :),” Caffall said of the Czech vz. 58.

Here are a couple of gun pictures Caffall posted to his Facebook page:

Photo: Thomas Caffall/Facebook

And here is his Russian Mosin Nagant, which he called his “new toy!”

Photo: Thomas Caffall/Facebook

Caffall also used his Facebook page to announce in February 2011 that he would be moving back to Bryan/College Station, Texas “for good” as of March 1, 2011.

Here’s everything else we learned from Caffall’s Facebook page:

He was divorced

He listed hs religious views as Christian

He says he is “pulling a cross between Forrest Gump and Jack Kerouac (without the drugs). I’m on the road, permanently.”

He listed a saying by George Orwell among his favourite quotations: “People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”

He “likes” Glocks, Eugene Stoner, and Soviet sniper Vasily Zaytsev.

There’s also a Thomas Caffall Twitter account, which only posted one tweet in September in 2009 declaring his support for Glenn Beck:

Photo: @trestx/Twitter

