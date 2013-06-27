Texas Senator: "At What Point Must A Female Senator Raise Her Hand For Her Voice To Be recognised?"

Texas State Senator Leticia Van de Putte (D) wasn’t going down without a fight.



Last night, the Texas Senate erupted in chaos as Republicans attempted to break a Democratic filibuster of a bill to impose new restrictions on abortion.

At one point, Van De Putte rose to make a motion to adjourn, one of many Democratic attempts to prevent a vote before the session’s mandatory midnight end.

But the presiding officer ignored her motion in favour of a Republican sitting in front of her.

Van de Putte then raised a point of parliamentary inquiry: “At what point must a female senator raise her hand for her voice to be recognised over the male colleagues in the room?”

The Senator’s question was greeted with raucous applause. Van de Putte’s question and chaos it generated in the chamber helped to delay the vote past midnight, thus killing the anti-abortion bill. Watch the video here:

