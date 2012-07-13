The Texas Tea Party Senate Candidate Is Crushing The favourite In The Republican Runoff Election

Ted Cruz (left) vs. David Dewhurst

Photo: AP

Tea Party candidate Ted Cruz is riding a wave of enthusiasm to a 5-point lead in the Texas Senate runoff election, according to a new poll from Public Policy Polling. The runoff election is set July 31. PPP found that Cruz has a 5-point lead over Republican establishment candidate David Dewhurst, but that’s only half the story. Cruz’s lead balloons to an astounding 23 points (59-36 per cent) among voters that describe themselves as “very excited” about voting. Dewhurst has big leads among voters that are less enthused, but that doesn’t bode well for a July runoff election.



Photo: Public Policy Polling

Dewhurst is here because he failed to win 50 per cent of the vote in May’s Republican primary election. He won only 48 per cent of that vote to Cruz’s 30 per cent. Dewhurst would have avoided a runoff election at 50 per cent.

PPP’s Tom Jensen wrote that the runoff election polling displays “one of the most stark examples of the Tea Party movement propelling a candidate that we’ve seen to date.”

