Texas Senate Race Features Democrat Who Wants Obama Impeached

Texas Democrats are hoping to hold off a potential embarrassment Tuesday night as the party’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate features an establishment pick against a follower of controversial activist Lyndon LaRouche who has repeatedly called for the impeachment of President Barack Obama.

“Now is the time to speak the truth, frankly and boldly. Unless the Democratic Party follows my lead, and immediately and publicly breaks with Wall Street, and crushes its fascist genocidal program, this nation will soon be lost. Obama can, and must be removed, immediately. Wall Street can, and must be crushed,” the LaRouche candidate, Kesha Rogers, wrote in the opening statement of her campaign platform.

Some liberal activists have accused Rogers of even going as far as calling for Obama’s execution. Rogers has denied this, but openly compares Obama to Adolf Hitler.

“I’m appealing to voters by actually telling the truth. Mr. LaRouche made the clear forecast or warning about the character of President Obama as being similar to Adolf Hitler and [the Roman emperor] Nero,” Rogers said in a May interview with Digital Journal.

Rogers is a strong underdog against wealthy dentist David Alameel, who took 47% in the initial Democratic primary to Roger’s 22% — just short of what he needed to avoid the runoff against her. Either Democrat would have an uphill fight in the general election against incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn.

However, Democrats have previously seen severely flawed nominees emerge in primaries in similarly Republican-dominated states where the Democratic competition often draws relatively little interest. In 2012, the Tennessee Democratic Party ended up condemning its own Senate nominee who reportedly claimed the federal government “mandates transexuals (sic) and homosexuals grabbing children in their stranger-danger zones in the name of airport security.” In 2010, the ill-prepared Alvin Greene surprised South Carolina’s Democratic Party when he won the Palmetto State’s Senate primary.

The Texas Democratic Party explicitly said it opposes Rogers’ candidacy.

