Texas School Board OKs 'Opposite Gender' Spanking

In one Texas school district, the question wasn’t “to paddle or not to paddle,” but who should administer it?



On Monday night, the school board in Springtown, Texas, decided to allow, with the permission of a parent, students to be paddled by administrators of the opposite gender. Previously, only same-gender paddling was permitted, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The decision was prompted by an incident about a week ago, in which a male administrator had paddled a female student, according to The Times.

Fifteen-year-old Taylor Santos and another student had been given two days of in-school suspension for allegedly copying classwork. On the second day, Santos asked the vice principal to exchange the suspension for a paddling, with the permission of her mother, according to The Times.

But after the male vice principal carried out the punishment, Santos’ mother complained that he had used too much force and that she thought paddling was going to be done by a woman, according to The Times.

Superintendent Michael Kelley admitted the paddling was against school policy at the time, and he apologized to the families, according to The Star-Telegram.

Corporal punishment is also legal in 18 other states, according to The Times.

