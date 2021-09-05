I went to Texas Roadhouse for the first time and saw how it’s huge portions served with folksy charm have led to booming sales

I went to Texas Roadhouse on a Thursday evening, thinking I would be able to walk in and be seated quickly enough.

I knew the chain was popular, but I was still surprised to find a completely packed parking lot on a weekday evening.

The window advised customers to call ahead to reserve a seat, which I regretted not doing.

The restaurant had updates hours posted over the door, one of many restaurants working on reduced hours right now.

Upon walking inside, I realized the restaurant was even more crowded than I’d anticipated from the parking lot.

I put our name in at the hostess stand and was told it would be about a 10 minute wait.

I didn’t mind the wait. I used the time to take in the ambiance of Texas Roadhouse, which was unlike any restaurant I’d ever been to before. The restaurant was packed and I saw maybe two or three people wearing masks, while servers did not. I could almost forget we were in a pandemic.

The walls were decorated with jerseys and uniforms from the local high school sports teams right above the hostess station.

An extremely large moose head was mounted alongside the uniforms. I don’t know what mooses have to do with Texas, but it did add to a homey, country theme.

Other walls are adorned with neon beer brand signs, including Budweiser and Blue Moon.

Nearly all the walls in the massive restaurant were decked out in decor, like these caricatures of some classic country artists.

I also got some time to check out the butcher station with hand-cut steaks, which is one of the signature features of the chain.

Above the steaks are the chain’s iconic rolls, staying warm under a heating lamp.

Another neon sign gets at the heart of Texas Roadhouse: beer and beef.

Underneath the sign, waitstaff ran in and out of the kitchen, ferrying rolls to the full restaurant.

There were posting all over advertising that the restaurant is hiring, likely a symptom of the labor shortage impacting just about every restaurant right now.

Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider Even the waitstaff wore shirts saying “I

After a wait of probably closer to 25 minutes, I followed a waitress, holding the coveted rolls, to my table. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A menu advertised Texas Roadhouse’s drinks, including margaritas that I’d heard I had to try. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The restaurant is even bigger than it looks from the outside, and it seemed nearly full as I walked to my table. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

As I walked through the rest of the interior, the decor was consistent throughout. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There were probably at least a dozen animal heads mounted on the walls, included a classic Americana jackalope. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The decor is kitchsy, in a way that I found unexpectedly appealing. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Cactuses perched on booths and counters were reminders that the restaurant was supposed to be Southwest-themed. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I sat down and opened up a massive menu, which was overwhelming with all its choices. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Back at the table, the waitress recommended this massive blue margarita, called Kenny’s Cooler after Kenny Chesney. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

For $US7.25 ($AU10), it was huge and could easily be shared by at least two people. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Because we told the waitress we’d never been to Texas Roadhouse before, she brought us a sampler of some dishes to test out: green beans in bacon grease, loaded mashed potatoes with cheese and bacon, pulled pork, and chili topped with cheese and red onions. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We ordered the combo appetizer to try out a few different dishes, including boneless wings, potato skins, and rattlesnake bites, which were fried jalapenos and cheese. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We went through the appetizers all too quickly, and all agreed that the dipping sauces and spreads were a highlight of the experience. From the horseradish sauce that came with the rattlesnake bites to the cinnamon butter for the rolls, they went perfectly on the dishes they came with. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Our entrees came, and the sheer amount of food was staggering. I had no idea how we’d even start to finish it. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I got the country-fried chicken, covered in a creamy white gravy. It was delicious, though I could hardly make a dent in it after the appetizers and rolls. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The entree also came with two sides, which themselves were huge. I chose the mashed potatoes and green beans, which I knew I’d like from the sampler. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I’m not a big fan of steak, so I wanted to bring along someone who could really evaluate Texas Roadhouse’s signature steaks. My fiance, Joe, ordered this giant steak, with perfect grill marks. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The steak was extra rare and smelled amazing. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It was served smothered in mushrooms and onions, with a loaded baked potato as one of the sides. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

My sister was also game to test out the food, so she got a burger and fries. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The Smokehouse Burger, one-half pound of beef with mushrooms, onions, barbecue sauce, and mounds of gooey cheese, was delicious, according to her. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The giant burger and fries were a huge amount of food for the $US11.49 ($AU15) price tag. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The 16-ounce (453.59g) ribeye, plus two sides, was $US25 ($AU34). Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

My fried chicken was just $US12.99 ($AU17), an even better deal considering I ate it for three meals. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We finally gave up and admitted there was no possible way we’d finish this food in one sitting. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

As we packed our food into takeout containers, our server even offered to bring us more rolls, with little covers so we could take the butter, too. Texas Roadhouse. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I’m not the only one who had a good experience at Texas Roadhouse. Sales are exploding at the chain.

Same-store sales are up over 80% over 2020, which was of course low because of COVID-19, and they’re up 21.3% over 2019 levels. Visits are up too, according to Placer.ai, indicating more customers are visiting the chain and they’re spending more money. Nation’s Restaurant News Source: Insider,