This underrated casual steakhouse has the hugest cult following of any restaurant chain

Texas Roadhouse has the most loyal fans in the industry.

The Western-themed casual steakhouse was the most likely to be recommended by its customers, according to a recent report by Morgan Stanley.

Texas Roadhouse was the most popular overall and with Baby Boomers and Gen X. It had average popularity with millennials.

Comparable sales rose 7% in the fourth quarter, while traffic was up by 5%.

Despite its popularity, Texas Roadhouse keeps a lower profile than competitors like Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, and Olive Garden.

The chain has about 400 locations around the United States.

It’s known for giving away buckets of free peanuts at the table and encouraging patrons to throw the shells on the floor.

Customers also get unlimited dinner rolls with butter.

Popular menu items on Yelp include steak, ribs, and barbecue chicken. Meals typically come with sides like baked potatoes, steak fries, and vegetables.

Many Yelp reviewers say that Texas Roadhouse has flawless execution of basic American food.

“Simple, flavorful and makes you come back for more every time,” one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer wrote that service is fast and the food is consistently hot upon delivery.

Employee satisfaction is probably a factor in Texas Roadhouse’s renowned customer service.

The company was the only casual dining restaurant to be named one of the top 50 places to work by Glassdoor.

Glassdoor, a job data firm, polled anonymous workers about the company’s practices.

