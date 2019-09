The 20 Colleges That Make The Most Money On Sports

Despite recent struggles on the football field and the basketball court, the University of Texas remains the biggest money-maker in college sports.

In 2013, the Texas Longhorns athletic department generated $US165.7 million in revenue, according to data collected by USA Today. Texas is one of only 13 schools with at least $US100 million in athletics revenue.

Of revenue generated by Texas, a whopping $US58.8 million comes from the rights and licensing. That number has skyrocketed in recent years thanks in part to the introduction of the Longhorn Network. That partnership with ESPN is worth $US300 million over 20 years for the school.

The other big sources of revenue for the school are ticket sales ($60.9 million) and contributions to the department ($37.4 million). The latter was down from 2012 ($40.7 million).

As a result, the growth of the school’s revenue has slowed in recent years. While revenue is up 84.8% since 2005 ($89.7 million), it is up only 1.5% from 2012 ($163.3 million).

