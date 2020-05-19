Photos show people dining out, shopping, and getting their hair cut as Texas reports an influx of new coronavirus cases

- Since May 1, Texas has been relaxing its stay-at-home orders, allowing restaurants, shopping malls, movie theatres, and stores to open at 25% capacity. Starting on May 18, offices and gyms can do the same.
- But over the weekend, Texas reported 1,801 new coronavirus cases – its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. Death rates have also increased, with at least 147 people dying in a span of three days last week.
- The majority of the new cases were linked to a meatpacking facility near the Amarillo area, in the Panhandle.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
On May 1, Texas joined a growing number of states that have reopened their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past two weeks, restaurants, shopping malls, beauty parlors, movie theatres, and stores have been able to open at a limited capacity. Starting on May 18, offices and gyms can do the same.
But over the weekend, Texas saw its highest recorded single-day increase in cases, leaving many to wonder if easing up on the lockdown came too soon. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has fallen behind on its testing goals, did not meet all of the benchmarks for reopening set by the White House, and has seen a steady rise in new cases since the start of the month.
These photos show what it looks like in Texas as people navigate newly opened businesses and an increase in new cases.
Texas began easing its stay-at-home orders on May 1, when Gov. Greg Abbott allowed restaurants, movie theatres, and stores to open at 25% capacity.
Source: Business Insider
The following week, on May 8, hair salons and barbershops were able to reopen as well.
Source: Business Insider
For over two weeks, people have been taking advantage of the relaxed restrictions throughout the state.
Source: Business Insider
Shoppers eagerly returned to clothing stores and malls.
In rural counties with five or fewer coronavirus cases, shopping malls and other businesses were even able to open at 50% capacity, according to the Texas Tribune.
Source: Texas Tribune
In restaurants, dining rooms opened and tables were mostly sectioned off six feet apart. Under the new orders, restaurants may allow up to six people to be seated at one table.
Source: Texas Tribune
Texas’ coronavirus task force suggested that restaurants should use disposable menus, single-use condiments, and provide hand sanitizing stations to limit the spread of the virus.
Source: Texas Tribune
Beauty parlors and nail salons have also opened under new guidelines. Originally, they were scheduled to open on May 18, but Gov. Abbott moved the date to one week earlier.
Source: Texas Tribune
Stylists have been limited to one customer at a time, and Abbott has stated that he strongly encourages the use of masks, though it is not required.
Source: Texas Tribune
Additionally, stylists are encouraged to position their stations six feet apart or use a partition to separate customers where spacing is difficult.
Source: Texas Tribune
Most Texas beaches were also reopened on May 1, though some have implemented curfews and banned activities such as camping. Public pools have also been permitted to open at 25% capacity.
Source: CBS Austin, Texas Tribune
On May 18, Gov. Abbott announced that offices, gyms, and nonessential manufacturers may begin to reopen at 25% capacity. However, gym locker rooms and showers will remain closed.
Source: Texas Tribune
The decision to reopen followed Texas’ month-long lockdown, which lasted through April, and was met with a slew of protests throughout the state.
Source: Business Insider
But the latest round of reopening comes right after Texas just experienced its worst single-day increase of cases. Over the weekend, 147 people died from the virus, marking the largest three-day-death span so far.
Source: Business Insider
On Saturday, the state reported 1,801 new coronavirus cases, more than 700 of which were attributed to meatpacking facilities in the Amarillo region of companies like Tyson and JBS.
Source: Business Insider, Texas Tribune
Additionally, The Texas Tribune has reported that the state has fallen short of its goal to test 30,000 people a day. Experts have warned that the state could see even more cases as businesses continue to open throughout May.
Source: Texas Tribune
Despite these warnings, Gov. Abbott is expected to further ease up on restrictions, allowing businesses to begin opening at 50% capacity, rather than 25%.
Source: Texas Tribune
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.