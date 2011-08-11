The Texas Rangers' Plan To Kill The Wave Is Backfiring

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Texas Rangers appeased anti-“wave” fans this season by putting a semi-serious “NO WAVE ZONE” sign on the Jumbotron.But last night, a Rangers executive admitted to the LA Times that the plan has only emboldened wavers.



“There is a segment of people who see our sign and do the wave,” he said. “It’s actually going stronger than ever.”

Greg Holland, a 29-year-old insurance company employee, launched stopthewave.net in order to eradicate the controversial mass sitting-and-standing activity from the ballpark.

Now, it appears his plan is even further from achieving its goal than it was before the Jumbrotron message.

