The Texas Rangers' Plan To Kill The Wave Is Backfiring

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Texas Rangers appeased anti-“wave” fans this season by putting a semi-serious “NO WAVE ZONE” sign on the Jumbotron.But last night, a Rangers executive admitted to the LA Times that the plan has only emboldened wavers.
“There is a segment of people who see our sign and do the wave,” he said. “It’s actually going stronger than ever.”
Greg Holland, a 29-year-old insurance company employee, launched stopthewave.net in order to eradicate the controversial mass sitting-and-standing activity from the ballpark.
Now, it appears his plan is even further from achieving its goal than it was before the Jumbrotron message.
