Texas Rangers To Sign Adrian Beltre

Dashiell Bennett
Adrian Beltre

Several Spanish-language outlets are reporting that 3B Adrian Beltre is close to a deal with the Texas Rangers for somewhere in the neighbourhood of $90-96 million.

That won’t make owner Nolan Ryan happy. Just last week he was lamenting these long-term bank-breaking deals meant to send ageing players into retirement. Unfortunately, it seems he’s not co-owner with the final word on player contracts.

