Texas Rangers To Sign Adrian Beltre

Several Spanish-language outlets are reporting that 3B Adrian Beltre is close to a deal with the Texas Rangers for somewhere in the neighbourhood of $90-96 million.



That won’t make owner Nolan Ryan happy. Just last week he was lamenting these long-term bank-breaking deals meant to send ageing players into retirement. Unfortunately, it seems he’s not co-owner with the final word on player contracts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.