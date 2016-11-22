8 Texas Rangers prospects reportedly questioned in connection with alleged sexual assault of underage teammate

Eight Texas Rangers prospects were questioned by Dominican Republican police in connection with allegations of the sexual assault of a teammate in a hazing incident at the Rangers’ complex in the country, according to Yahoo’s Jeff Passan.

A 10-second video recorded on Snapchat and obtained by Yahoo reportedly shows players holding down an underage teammate and performing sexual acts on him with a towel while his arms were held behind his back. According to Passan, the players in the video, including the alleged victim, are seen laughing.

Passan reported that while police have not yet pressed charges, at least four players are expected to be charged in connection with the incident. Among those expected to be charged, according to Passan, are Rougned Odor, the younger brother of the Rangers second basemen Rougned Odor, and Yohel Pozo, a top catching prospect. Both are 19 years old.

Passan reported that the incident under investigation is “one of a number” of hazing incidents police are looking into.

The Rangers reportedly told police of the incident after a player not involved in the incident told the organisation about it. According to the report, Major League Baseball has placed four players expected to be charged on administrative leave.

The Rangers released a statement to Yahoo, saying:

“The Texas Rangers became aware of an incident at our Academy in the Dominican Republic and we acted promptly to open an investigation. We have reported the incident and are cooperating fully with Major League Baseball and the authorities in the Dominican Republic. With this being an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment at this time.”

MLB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

