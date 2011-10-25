WATCH: Rangers Pitcher Derek Holland Does Hilarious Impressions From The Dugout

What can’t Derek Holland do?



One night after baffling Cardinals’ hitters over eight-plus innings in a 4-0 victory, the Rangers pitcher was invited to chat with FOX’s Joe Buck and Tim McCarver from the dugout.

After the requisite rehashing of the previous night’s game, the 25-year-old showed off his comedic talents. The self-proclaimed “crazy lefty” – with his team down 2-0 no less – provided play-by-play of a Cardinals’ at-bat while impersonating legendary Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray.

(videos via Sportsgrid)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And he wasn’t done. Following a bases-loaded double play to get out of the inning, an animated Holland sent listeners to break with his best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

