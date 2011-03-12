Texas Rangers CEO Stepping Down After Just Seven Months

Sources say that Texas Ranger CEO Chuck Greenberg has left the team and will officially step down from his position as soon as today.



It was just last August that a partnership group headed by Greenberg and Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan took over the team as it descended into bankruptcy. The team even reached the World Series in record time.

No reason was given, but speculation is that Greenberg’s management style clashed with team executives and other partners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.