A Fired Local Official Is A 'Person Of Interest' In Texas Prosecutor Killings: Report

Kaufman County Sheriff David Byrnes, centre, walks away from a news conference on March 31.

Police in Kaufman County, Texas who are investigating the murders of two prosecutors have found a new “person of interest,” the L.A. Times reports, citing a federal law enforcement official.



Investigators are looking into a former local official in Texas who was fired in a corruption probe. The former official, whom the Times didn’t name, was allegedly caught on camera stealing and then arrested, the law enforcement source told the Times.

The two prosecutors who were killed, DA Mike McLelland and Assistant DA Mark Hasse, prosecuted this person’s case.

The fired local official allegedly made threats against McLelland and Hasse since losing his job and allegedly threatened to burn down the home of another official.

The man’s attorney, David Sergi, told the Times that his client “denies making threats against prosecutors” and was approached by police Saturday night, when he agreed to a gunpowder residue test. Sergi added that the house burning threat was “way overstated.”

Local affiliate KPRC spoke to a man named Eric Williams on Tuesday who says he was questioned by police. (It’s not clear whether he’s the person referred to in the LA Times story.) He’s a former Justice of the Peace who lost his job last year after he was convicted of stealing three computer monitors from a county building, KPRC reports.

Williams says he has “absolutley” no grudge against his prosecutors, and that police have not indicated he’s a “person of interest.”

Police are also looking at the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, a white supremacist prison gang, as a possible culprit for the unprecedented killings.

