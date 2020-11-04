Texas 2020 presidential election results

Texas has 38 electoral votes.

The state has voted for a Republican in 11 of the last 12 presidential elections.

Twenty-four of the state’s 38 congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Texas has voted Republican in 11 of the last 12 presidential elections. There are major down-ballot races across the state in the Senate and in the state’s 22nd, 23rd, and 24th Congressional Districts, among others.

The Senate delegation from Texas, along with the state’s legislature and governor, is firmly Republican. Texas’s delegation in the House is split: 24 Republican and 13 Democratic members. Texas has 38 electoral votes and is expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

