A striking new poll out of Texas shows Biden tied with Trump in a state that's been a GOP mainstay since 1976

A Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday placed President Donald Trump and Joe Biden level in Texas, with both candidates polling at 47% among likely voters.

The poll asked 1,145 likely voters about their views on the candidates. The replies found just over half disapproving of the president’s handling of the coronavirus.

The poll is a slight outlier compared with forecasts by FiveThirtyEight and Decision Desk HQ, which favour Trump to win narrowly in Texas.

A Democratic win in Texas would be a huge upset. The party has not held the state since 1976, when Jimmy Carter won the election.

“Biden and Trump find themselves in a Texas stand-off, setting the stage for a bare knuckle battle for 38 electoral votes,” the Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

The poll gave a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points, a range of possibility suggesting either candidate could actually win by as many as 6 points.

The poll’s evenness between presidential candidates is a slight outlier compared with recent forecasts. In FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, which combines the results of numerous trusted pollsters, Trump was slightly favoured to win Texas as of Thursday.

A forecast from Decision Desk HQ, a company that processes election results for the media, gave Trump a 61% chance of winning the state as of Thursday.

A close race in Texas would be remarkable, however, even if Trump wins the state.

A Democratic victory in Texas would at one stage have been unthinkable. Republicans have won Texas in every presidential election since 1976, when the Democrat Jimmy Carter triumphed there.

The poll asked 1,145 Texans numerous questions about their views on the two candidates and their voting intentions.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images People riding past murals painted on boards covering bar windows on 6th Street on May 20 in Austin, Texas.

Asked how they felt about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, 46% approved and 51% disapproved. Of his presidency overall, they were more split, with 49% approving and 48% disapproving.

Separate from their voting intention, the sampled Texans were also asked to rate each candidate as “favourable” or “unfavourable” (as well as “haven’t heard enough”). Trump was rated more favourably (48%) than Biden (44%).

This was a small improvement for Biden compared with a September poll, while Trump’s favorability remained essentially unchanged, the pollsters said.

Fifty-six per cent of the likely voters said Biden cared about average Americans, compared with 38% who said he didn’t. Trump’s rating here was more divided, with 51% saying he did and 47% saying he didn’t.

The poll also found that 69% of the Texans said they were going to vote at an early-voting location or had already done so. Eighteen per cent said they would vote in person on Election Day, and 12% said they were planning to vote by mail or had already done so.

As Business Insider’s Oma Seddiq and Madison Hall reported, more people in Texas had voted as of earlier this week than voted for Trump in 2016.

In the Senate race between the Republican John Cornyn and the Democrat MJ Hegar, the incumbent Cornyn led Hegar, 49% to 43%, among the polled likely voters.

Quinnipiac University is rated a B-plus in an analysis of pollsters conducted by FiveThirtyEight, which rates according to the historical accuracy and methodology.

